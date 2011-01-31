Kevin Nash And Booker T Are Ready To Royal Rumble

Booker T.

The 2011 Royal Rumble just got a lot more interesting: Dave Meltzer reports that Kevin Nash and Booker T will be at the 2011 Royal Rumble and likely mystery entrants.The WWE signings also kill an angle that TNA Wrestling have been booking in which Nash and T were scheduled to be the big payoff.



Anyone that tells me that signing Kevin Nash and Booker T is anything more than a big screw job to TNA Wrestling needs a reality check. The former WWE champions were scheduled to return to TNA on Monday as part of the “They” angle that has been building on TNA Impact. Nash and T were scheduled to reunite the Main Event Mafia with Kurt Angle and Sting and defend TNA’s honour. There is nothing coincidental about the signing of two key players a few days before the start of a major angle in TNA and this is nothing more than reminder that if you want to play with the big boys, you better have all of your guys under contract before you count on them for an angle.

Some may call it dirty while others may call it simply doing business. These kinds of things happened infrequently during the legendary Monday Night Wars of the 90s with the most memorable being Rick Rude appearing on a taped RAW and live Nitro at the same time. In my opinion this is immediate grounds for dismissal in TNA Wrestling because booking a major angle without your guys under contract is simply inexcusable and someone should have to take the fall. Then again it is TNA and the only people accountable for TNA’s failures these days seem to be the “TNA haters.”

At the end of the day you have to ask yourself whether Vince McMahon just cut his nose off to spite his face. I can’t think of any redeeming value in 2011 of bringing Kevin Nash back into the WWE as a full time performer. Nash’s last run in the WWE was a huge disappointment which was highlighted by Nash tearing his quadriceps live on RAW by simply walking across the ring. To his credit Nash stayed relatively injury-free during his last six years in TNA. On the flip side, Nash only had to wrestle a few times a month and was given off of house shows. Unless Nash has a reduced Undertaker-like schedule, he won’t last long due to his age and injury history.

Booker T is a real interesting name here. Booker T left the WWE in 2007 after he was suspended for violating the WWE wellness policy. Booker immediately joined TNA Wrestling and stayed about a year and a half. The biggest success Booker had was part of the Main Event Mafia but never came close to the success he had in the WWE. Usually wrestlers find things the other way around when jumping from one company to the other.

If you want to have a little fun with this you can look at it as a trade between the WWE and TNA. TNA got Ken Anderson and Matt Hardy while the WWE got Booker T and Kevin Nash. On paper you would think TNA got the better end of that deal. That is until you have watched any recent episodes of Impact.

I think the signings are a result of the dropping WWE stock and lack of interest in the pay per views. I can’t see any other reason to rationalize bringing these two guys back. Booker T maybe, but Kevin Nash just doesn’t fit in with the more athletic style of the WWE in 2011. Booker T’s return is a real easy setup for a King vs. King match at WrestleMania with Sheamus, which could be why Triple H has stayed off television longer than expected.

Where Kevin Nash falls in today’s WWE is anyone’s guess. Unless Shawn Michaels comes out of retirement I don’t see anyone on the roster that could have an interesting feud with the former N.W.O. star. Ironically Nash probably doesn’t either. He has been very outspoken on Twitter about the WWE’s recent youth movement. Among some of Nash’s greatest hits on his Twitter are (which have since mysteriously disappeared)…

On the Miz winning the WWE title, “WWE told the world that their s*** is a work with Miz as champ.”

He called the WWE a “buzzkill.”

“They think youth sells. I’ve watched Gran Torino 15 times – bad arse sells, not Men’s Fitness in trunks.”

Welcome back Big Sexy!

