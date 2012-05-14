Kevin Na's Insane Shot Off A Cart Path Made An NBC Announcer Curse On Live TV

Kevin Na annoyed many golf fans at the Players Championship this weekend with his painfully slow play. But yesterday he delivered the shot of the tournament — hitting a 240-yard fairway wood off a cart path and onto the centre of the green on the 18th hole.



The NBC commentator summed it up perfectly, saying, “S**t.”

Here’s the video from SB Nation (curse comes at the 40-second mark):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

