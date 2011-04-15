WATCH How A PGA Tour Pro Shot A 16 On A Par 4

Kevin Na set a PGA Tour record yesterday when he shot a 12-over-par 16 on the ninth hole of the Valero Texas Open.



It was the highest score ever recorded on a par-4 hole during an official PGA event. John Daly once shot a 18 on a par-5 in 1998.

Na started off by driving deep into the woods, and eventually declared his ball unplayable. He went back the tee box and tried again, only to end up in nearly the same spot. (He even hit a second provisional shot that he lost.)

It took him 10 more strokes to get out of the woods, including a penalty for hitting the ball off his own leg and two shots that he tried to hit left-handed.

Believe it or not, the rest of his round went fine. Na shot an 80 on the day, but if he had merely shot par on 9, he would have been one stroke off the lead.



