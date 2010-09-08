Meet Kevin Mincio, The Goldman VP Who Quit To Join The Army At Age 31

Kevin Mincio quit his job at Goldman Sachs to join the army after September 11 and he says he’d never go back.



Mincio, who told his story to ABCNews, says he was in a meeting with his managing director at Goldman when the first plane hit. They were discussing integrating the Investment Banking Technology team within Goldman’s larger, firm-wide technology division on a conference call.

In the aftermath, when Mincio was assigned to save Goldman’s computers, he made his decision to go on unpaid military leave. He told himself he had to save more than computers.

His heartwarming story is at ABCNews >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.