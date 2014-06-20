House Republicans Have Chosen Their New Leaders

House Republicans have elected current Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy (R-California) to be the next majority leader. And rounding out their leadership team, they tapped Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) to replace McCarthy as majority whip.

McCarthy’s elevation puts makes him the second most powerful House Republican, behind House Speaker John Boehner.

McCarthy defeated Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho), who had made a last-minute challenge to McCarthy. A new majority leader was needed after Rep. Eric Cantor (R-Virginia) stunningly lost his Republican primary election to a Tea Party-aligned challenger and announced he would resign his post in July.

Scalise defeated Reps. Peter Roskam (R-Illinois) and Marlin Stutzman (R-Indiana) to win the whip job.

Labrador’s entry reflected a desire from House conservatives to mount a legitimate challenge to McCarthy, who was already entrenched in House leadership. Conservatives may get a consolation prize if Scalise, the head of the Republican Study Committee, wins the whip battle.

