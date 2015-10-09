STUNNER: FRONT-RUNNER TO REPLACE BOEHNER PULLS OUT OF SPEAKER RACE

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the front-runner to succeed John Boehner as the next speaker, has suddenly pulled out of the race, a stunning development to a race he was once virtually assured to win.

McCarthy made the announcement at a House Republican caucus meeting in which he was expected to win the GOP nomination for speaker.

“I think McCarthy just pulled out of the race…” Rep. Bill Huizenga tweeted.

More to come…

