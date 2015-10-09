Democratic lawmakers mock GOP 'chaos' on Twitter

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) stunned Washington Thursday by suddenly withdrawing from the speaker’s race he was expected to have locked up.

McCarthy, House Speaker John Boehner’s (R-Ohio) designated heir, apparently decided he didn’t have the votes to lead the chamber.

“Over the last week it has become clear to me that our Conference is deeply divided and needs to unite behind one leader,” McCarthy said in a statement. “I have always put this Conference ahead of myself.”

Democratic lawmakers quickly pounced on Twitter, repeatedly calling attention to the “chaos” between hard-line conservatives and more establishment-oriented Republicans.

View some of the Democratic criticism below:

Chaos reigns in the @HouseGOP. Extremism wins, America loses.

— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 8, 2015

While @HouseGOP leadership spirals into chaos, @HouseDems are working to keep our economy running for working families.

— Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) October 8, 2015

Live on @ronnowens to talk about #GOPChaos to elect #SpeakerOfTheHouse — this meltdown hurts economy. Time to do your job!

— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 8, 2015

America needs a Congress focused on creating jobs/growing economy. Instead it gets chaos from @HouseGOP who can’t elect a #SpeakerOfTheHouse

— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 8, 2015

Clearly the right hand doesn’t know what the far right hand is doing. http://t.co/Xf67ltKG08

— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) October 8, 2015

We have serious work to do: Jobs, infrastructure, preventing gun violence. This is no way to run a government. https://t.co/LFsx54GjvG

— David N. Cicilline (@davidcicilline) October 8, 2015

Not yesterday, not today, not tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0PQGiKL72w

— Rep Donna F Edwards (@repdonnaedwards) October 8, 2015

Today is further proof the #TeaParty owns the Republican Party & are determined to bring the U.S. economy to a halt!

— Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) October 8, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.