Democratic lawmakers mock GOP 'chaos' on Twitter

Colin Campbell

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) stunned Washington Thursday by suddenly withdrawing from the speaker’s race he was expected to have locked up.

McCarthy, House Speaker John Boehner’s (R-Ohio) designated heir, apparently decided he didn’t have the votes to lead the chamber.

“Over the last week it has become clear to me that our Conference is deeply divided and needs to unite behind one leader,” McCarthy said in a statement. “I have always put this Conference ahead of myself.”

Democratic lawmakers quickly pounced on Twitter, repeatedly calling attention to the “chaos” between hard-line conservatives and more establishment-oriented Republicans.

View some of the Democratic criticism below:

