Even Kevin Lynch's Wife Had No Idea He Was Working On The Apple Watch

Kevin Lynch was instrumental in developing the Apple Watch operating system.

Kevin Lynch helped unveil the Apple Watch last week.

Now we’re learning just how tight-lipped Lynch — who designed the Apple Watch’s operating system — had to be about his long-awaited project.

The Apple Watch was a complete secret — even to Lynch’s wife — reports CNET.

According to the report, Lynch’s wife was one of the first to make it to the demo area across from the Flint Center after the Apple Watch announcement. When they asked her if she was wearing an Apple Watch, she said she was totally unaware of Kevin’s project until he unveiled it on stage.

It’s one thing not to talk to press, or even other colleagues, but keeping your spouse in the dark is another level of secrecy.

Ironically, Apple is really bad at keeping secrets because of its massive supply chain.

But that didn’t keep Lynch from keeping even the vaguest of details about his work from his wife.

