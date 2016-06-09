Report: Kevin Love ruled out of Game 3 with concussion

Emmett Knowlton
Kevin loveMaddie Meyer/Getty

Kevin Love has been ruled out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, ESPN reports. 

Love left Game 2 midway through the first half after taking an elbow to the side of the head from Harrison Barnes. He entered the league’s concussion protocol, and was cleared to fly back to Cleveland with his team. ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that Love has lobbied hard to suit up in a virtual must-win for Cleveland, but he will not be cleared.

The earliest he is expected to return is Friday, for Game 4.

 

Here’s video of Love’s injury:

Cavaliers’ Kevin Love elbowed in the back of the head pic.twitter.com/JwXMVNouzF
— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 6, 2016

NOW WATCH: Golf legend Greg Norman’s advice for Jordan Spieth after his Masters meltdown

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.