Kevin Love Broke His Hand Doing Knuckle Push-Ups, Will Miss Up To Two Months

The Minnesota Timberwolves took a massive hit when Kevin Love broke his hand in a non-practice injury yesterday.



Today, the detail of how Love got hurt added insult to the injury. It turns out Love injured himself doing “knuckle push-ups,” according to Jerry Zgoda of the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Love broke his hand doing knuckle push-ups with personal trainer Rob McClanaghan. No surgery will be needed — Jerry Zgoda(@JerryZgoda) October 18, 2012

He’ll miss up to 8 weeks, and given that the T-Wolves were a fringe playoff team to begin with, the injury might be enough to put them in the lottery for another season.

Love has put in a ton of work in the gym to get himself in shape since he left UCLA. But it looks like he tried to get a bit too extreme this time around.

