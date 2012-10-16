Freak Injury Totally Justifies An NBA Player's 120-Square-Foot Bed

Photo: @kevinlove7

Last week we posted photos of Al Jefferson’s 120-square-foot bed and ridiculed it for being too big and expensive.Well, after Kevin Love got injured because he didn’t have a big enough bed yesterday, we take it all back.



According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune (via The Basketball Jones), Love “slept with his right arm extended off his bed all night Friday and when he awoke Saturday morning, he said he could barely lift a basketball.”

To our ears, that sounds like he needs a bigger bed. He got a dead arm from leaving his arm dangling unsupported, and he could avoid that in the future by getting Jefferson’s 12’x10′ bed.

Love begs to differ though:

“My bed’s big enough,” Love said. “Just a fluke thing. I’m pretty sure it’s just a 24-hour deal.”

Questionable.

Head over to TBJ if you want a full analysis on how Love was sleeping. And once again, here’s Jefferson’s monster bed:

Photo: @mowilliams

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.