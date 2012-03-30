Kevin Love Did Something Last Night That Has Only Happened 13 Times In Last 27 Years

Photo: AP Images

Last night, Kevin Love dropped 40 points on the Charlotte Bobcats, and added 19 rebounds. It was the 20th time this season he went for at least 20 points and 15 rebounds.But more importantly, it was just the 13th time in the 27 years that a player scored as many points, pulled down as many rebounds, and added at least four assists.



And while that certainly puts Love’s game from last night in some elite company (see below), his was unique amongst those Hall of Famers.

Of those 13 games, Love is the only one to achieve his feat without committing a personal foul. And along with Larry Bird, Love is one of just two players to hit a three pointer during his game (Love was 4-for-7 on 3s).

Here’s the full list of players with such a big night…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.