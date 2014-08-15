Kevin Love Has Been The Unluckiest Star In The NBA

The biggest criticism of Kevin Love and what he might contribute to the Cleveland Cavaliers as LeBron James’ new teammate is that Love has never made it to the playoffs and a star player should be able to at least drive his team to the postseason.

However, Tom Haberstroh of ESPN.com has shown that the criticism is not justified because the Minnesota Timberwolves have failed to give Love even one teammate that has produced an All-Star calibre season. In other words, Love has just been incredibly unlucky.

Haberstroh took a look at the 15 players named to the first, second, and third All-NBA teams for this past season and the total number of seasons produced by teammates that were worth at least 7.0 Win Shares. This is roughly the equivalent of the top 40 players. Love is the only player from the group never to play with a top-40 teammate.

Of course, some of the players have had long careers. So Haberstroh also looked at how many “fringe All-Star” teammates Love would have been expected to have.

Based on the average of the 15 All-NBA players, Love would have been expected to have about seven All-Star teammates so far in his six-year career, seven more than he has had. No other player has been as unlucky.

At the other end, Tony Parker has had 23 All-Star calibre teammates in 13 seasons, seven more than expected.

