Kevin Love had some simple advice for the Cavs' newest sharpshooter on how to play with LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly finalising a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for sharpshooter Kyle Korver.

As the Hawks begin what looks like the early stages of a rebuilding project, the Cavaliers come out as winners of the trade, acquiring one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA.

For a team already stocked with shooters and capable scorers, Korver’s addition will make the Cavaliers even tougher to defend.

And there’s reason to be optimistic that Korver will be even better with the Cavs. Korver, a career 43% three-point shooter who’s led the NBA in made threes over the last decade, has never played with a passer like LeBron James. As defences inevitably gear up to stop James or any of the Cavs other scorers, Korver should be basking in open catch-and-shoot opportunities.

On Friday, Kevin Love told reporters what his advice would be for Korver, summarizing how easy his job should be once he lands in Cleveland:

No need to overthink it.

That shouldn’t be too hard for Korver. This season, James has been passing better than ever, averaging 8.5 assists per game, one-tenth shy of his career-high. James has even take it upon himself to become the best playmaker possible by learning exactly how his teammates like to catch the ball when they shoot it. If Korver likes to catch the ball up high and shoot it with the laces, for example, James will learn that and deliver the ball to him that way, at least according to LeBron.

The Cavs are fifth in the NBA in offensive rating this season, scoring 110 points per 100 possessions. They’re also second in the made threes per game, canning 13 per contest. With Korver, both numbers should rise, and he should enjoy a bounty of open looks from beyond the arc.

Kevin Love’s advice to Kyle Korver on playing with LeBron: “When you catch the ball, shoot it.”

