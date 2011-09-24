Ex-Yahoo VP Hired To Save Bloomberg.com Quits

Kevin Krim, the former Yahoo executive poached by Bloomberg in 2009, is leaving the financial giant, Business Insider learned on Friday.



His destination is unknown.

He had been tasked with turning Bloomberg.com into a more consumer-friendly site. (Judge for yourself as to whether he succeeded.)

Before jumping to Bloomberg, Krim worked as vice president of product and strategy for Yahoo HotJobs and Yahoo Small Business.

We contacted Krim for more information but have yet to hear back and he confirmed his departure.

Bloomberg gave the following statement to talkingbiznews.com:

Bloomberg.com has come a long way since Kevin joined nearly two and a half years ago. Traffic has increased 78 per cent and revenue has more than tripled,” said spokesman Ty Trippet. “We will continue to evolve the web site for global senior business executives, and we wish Kevin the very best.

