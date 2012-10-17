Cardinals Quarterback Will Miss Several Weeks With A Horrifying Rib Injury

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals QB Kevin Kolb will miss a few weeks after some of his ribs detached from his sternum last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.Sports fans have become desensitised to injuries after years of hearing about things like torn ACLs, high ankle sprains, and strained shoulders.



But every once in a while you’ll hear one of these injuries described in a new way that makes you realise just how brutal professional sports are.

“Ribs detached from sternum” falls into that category.

Oof.

How does one’s ribs detach from his sternum?

On a harmless-looking play, Kolb dove to the ground on a scramble and two Bills defenders fell on top of him. It didn’t look bad at all, but the weight of the two defensive lineman was enough to give Kolb a really serious injury.

Photo: Fox

The injury was first reported as “sore ribs,” which should make you weary of all NFL injury reports. Here was Kolb after the hit:

Photo: Fox

From a Cardinals perspective, this injury isn’t all that catastrophic.

Kolb wasn’t the starter coming into the season, and after a strong start his production as really fallen off in recent weeks. John Skelton played well when Kolb went down last year, and there’s no reason to believe the Cardinals will take that big of a step back. They two are basically interchangeable.

