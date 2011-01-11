Kevin Kolb Wants Out Of Philly But The Eagles Shouldn't Budge

While Kevin Kolb has refused to directly ask the Philadelphia Eagles for a trade, he’s made his desires well known. If the Eagles are willing to hand Kolb the starting quarterback position, he’d be more than happy to stay, but since the team seems all but guaranteed to sign Michael Vick to a long-term extension, Kolb wants a chance to start elsewhere.



You have to feel for Kolb a bit here. The Eagles cleared the way for the fourth-year pro to be the starter when they traded Donovan McNabb in April, but just 10 throws into his season Kolb suffered a concussion and missed the next two games. When Kolb returned he put in two very strong performances in four stars, but the momentum had already swung in Vick’s direction.

We all know what happened next as Vick went from a global villain to the player that received the second-most Pro Bowl votes in the NFL.

Kolb did get some sporadic action during the 2010 season but he was never able to establish a rhythm before Vick became the undisputed starter. Kolb didn’t outperform Vick this season, but he also didn’t get much of a chance.

So it’s understandable that Kolb, who was a good soldier throughout the season, would want to seek a starting job with another team. The Eagles would be dumb not to listen to offers for the 26-year-old, but there probably won’t be too many scenarios that blow them away, especially considering their initial asking price of two first-round picks.

Unless they can secure a huge package for Kolb, the Eagles might be wise to ignore his trade requests and keep him as a backup for Vick in 2011. No. 7 took a beating this year and it could be just a matter of time before he goes down for a significant period.

Plus, Kolb has an extremely reasonable salary of under $1.4 million in 2011 before he becomes a free agent. In a time of such financial chaos in the NFL, such a cheap alternative at quarterback is a huge asset.

Philadelphia obviously has a playoff contender, and keeping a quality quarterback who knows the system might be the wisest course of action for 2011, whether Kolb likes it or not.

