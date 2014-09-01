Wired Magazine's Cofounder Shares 3 Books That Can Change Your Life

Wired magazine cofounder, entrepreneur, and prolific writer Kevin Kelly has a two-story personal library in his home and says that he’s read thousands of books.
In an episode of writer and speaker Tim Ferriss’ podcast, he talks about the three that he recommends the most.
We’ve taken these selections from the third and final part of the full interview. All three parts are available on iTunes.
Scroll down for Kelly’s choices, and check out his writing at his website.
Kelly says he recommends this graphic novel from author Daniel Pink and illustrator Rob Ten Pas to young people just beginning their careers.
'It's not about how to become successful -- it's about how to become indispensable,' he tells Ferriss.
Its Japanese-style manga format makes the valuable career advice fun and easy to absorb, even if you've been a professional for a while and just need some motivation.
Ferriss says he's got a copy of it on his bookshelf at home.
Kelly recommends this book from author and speaker Cal Newport to those who are looking to find more meaning in their professional lives.
Kelly says that he used to believe the 'New Age California dogma' that if you follow your passion, the money will follow, but changed his mind after reading Newport's argument.
Newport instead says that, for most people at least, mastery of a certain skill can lead to finding one's passion, since the mastery of this skill can open new doors and allow you to progress in your career.
This is a work of fiction from Australian writer -- and reformed criminal -- Gregory David Roberts, who based it on his experience in the slums of India.
The book has been publicly praised by international chess master Joshua Waitzkin and actor Johnny Depp for its immersive story about finding oneself.
'It runs on and on, but it will be one of those books you'll wish will never end,' Kelly says.
