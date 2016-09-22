Sacramento mayor and former NBA star Kevin Johnson reportedly beat a protester to a 'bloody pulp' after getting a pie thrown in his face

Sacramento mayor and former NBA star Kevin Johnson sent a protester to the hospital on Wednesday night after the protester threw a store-bought pie in mayor’s face at a dinner event, according to the East Bay Express.

After the protester ran up and threw what one witness said was a pie with whipped cream in Johnson’s face, Johnson reportedly attacked the man.

One witness told the East Bay Express that Johnson tackled the protester and began punching his face repeatedly, landing five to 10 blows. One witness said Johnson beat the man to a “bloody pulp.”

According to the Express, there were nearly 200 people in attendance, including high school students, for the farm-to-table dinner event, in celebration of Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork week. Afterward, Johnson was reportedly given a change of clothes and then addressed the crowd and apologised for the event. The crowd reportedly gave a round of applause to Johnson.

UFC fighter Urijah Faber was also in attendance and joined Johnson at the podium and joked about the incident. Faber said the protester was “bloodied up.”

According to the East Bay Express, the Sacramento Police released a statement saying 32-year-old Sean Thompson was arrested for felony assault of a public official. Johnson was reportedly questioned after the incident.

Sgt. Bryce Heinlein confirmed the incident to the East Bay Express, saying, “The mayor did strike the suspect after he was assaulted.”

According to the Express, police have not yet released a report of the incident.

