Watch Sacramento's Mayor Get A Hero's Welcome After Pledging $200 Million In Public Funds To Build A New NBA Arena

Sacramento became the latest American city to be strong-armed into paying for a new pro sports arena yesterday.



The city will reportedly contribute between $200 million and $250 million to the new NBA arena, which will be raised by “leasing its parking garages to a private operator,” according to the Sacramento Bee.

The Maloof family, who own the Sacramento Kings and threatened to move the team if the city wouldn’t build them a new arena, will contribute $75 million upfront.

But the residents of Sacramento aren’t at all outraged. In fact, they gave mayor (and former NBA player) Kevin Johnson a hero’s welcome at the airport last night for keeping the team in town.

To each his own:

