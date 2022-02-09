Kevin Hart says he was the one who sent Nick Cannon a condom vending machine after the announcement of his 8th kid

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon. Netflix and Instagram

Kevin Hart shares that he gifted Nick Cannon the surprise condom vending machine.

“I see you got my gift,” Hart wrote on Instagram.

Cannon recently announced that he is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

Kevin Hart says he was the person who sent a condom vending machine sent to Nick Cannon. The “Fatherhood” star seemingly confessed to the prank on Monday in an Instagram post by reposting Cannon’s photo next to the vending machine full of Magnums.

“I see u got my gift [Nick Cannon] ….GOTCHA BITCH!!!!!! ….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars,” Hart wrote on Instagram.

“This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!!” Cannon replied to Hart in the comment section.

As previously reported by Insider, Cannon showed off a special condom vending machine he received after announcing that he is expecting his eighth child.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!!” he wrote on Instagram. “Vending Machine full of Magnums.”

Last year, Cannon said he was “having these kids on purpose” when the rapper JT said that Cannon should “wrap it up” implying that the “Masked Singer” host should wear protection during sex.

Last week, Cannon shared that he and model Bre Tiesi were expecting a child, weeks after mourning the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor last year.

The TV personality is also a parent to his 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; his 4-year-old son, Golden, and 11-month-old daughter, Powerful, with Brittany Bell; and his 5-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.