Kevin Hart said ‘Damn!’ after Don Cheadle revealed his age. Watch the awkward yet hilarious moment that’s going viral.

Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle on ‘Hart to Heart.’ Peacock’s ‘Hart to Heart’

Kevin Hart’s reaction to Don Cheadle’s age didn’t come out the way he thought it would.

In the now-viral “Hart to Heart” clip, the two debate the implication of Hart’s tone saying “Damn!”

Cheadle responded to the viral moment on Twitter, writing they “need to do a movie together asap.”

Don Cheadle is giving an unplanned masterclass in how tone plays a part in a word’s meaning.

A clip from one of this week’s episodes of Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show “Hart to Heart,” in which the comedian reacted to guest star Don Cheadle’s age, went viral on Thursday.

When discussing generational wealth, Cheadle offhandedly remarked that he’s 56 years old. Hart interrupted by saying “Damn!”

An awkward pause and stare-off resulted in Hart apologizing for how his “damn” might’ve come across to Cheadle.

“I blurted it out. I didn’t mean it that way,” the comedian told Cheadle, trying to explain that he’d meant “damn” with a positive inflection, not a negative one.

Cheadle countered that the different intonations of “damn” Hart said while trying to explain himself all have different meanings from his initial, reactionary “damn,” which Cheadle seemed to think was a crack at how old he was.

When a fan tweeted at Cheadle to ask him “what went through your mind in the moment,” the actor replied in good humor, joking that he and Hart “need to do a movie together asap” and calling it his “favorite interview ever.”

Clearly, the Marvel actor isn’t bothered at all now by the seemingly tense moment.

Full episodes of “Hart to Heart,” including Cheadle’s episode, are currently available for free on Peacock.