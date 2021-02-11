Kevin Hart's former personal shopper charged with using comedian's credit cards to spend $1 million on unauthorised purchases

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Kevin Hart first hired Dylan Syer in 2015.

A celebrity personal shopper has been indicted and charged with grand larceny in New York.

Prosecutors say Dylan Syer improperly spent over $US1 million with Kevin Hart’s credit cards.

He faces up to 25 years in prison.

Kevin Hart’s former personal shopper has been charged with 10 felonies including grand larceny. He is accused of making more than $US1 million worth of unauthorised purchases on the comedian’s credit cards.

Dylan Syer, 29, appeared in court in New York City on Wednesday for his arraignment, where Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz also filed a civil suit to seize Syer’s assets and personal belongings up to the amount he’s accused of stealing.

The district attorney’s website says Syer first started working with Hart in 2015 when he was hired to purchase several items for the comedian. As part of this initial agreement, Syer was given the comedian’s banking details to make authorised purchases. But prosecutors say Syer continued to make more than $US1 million worth of “unauthorised charges on those credit cards over the course of 19 months.”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal and WSJ. Magazine Syer is accused of using Hart’s credit cards without permission for over 19 months.

The district attorney says that across those 19 months, Syer purchased a host of luxury items including a painting by the American visual artist Sam Friedman, five Patek Philippe watches valued at more than $US400,000, five Kaws collectible dolls, and two Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere bags â€” all of which the prosecutors say were displayed on Syer’s personal Instagram account.

Queens County District Attorney’s Office Money and jewellery found at Syer’s home

If convicted, Syer faces up to 25 years in prison.

“The defendant thought he was beyond reach and was living out his uber-rich lifestyle fantasies,” the district attorney said in a statement. “But my team uncovered the bogus purchases â€” from the credit-card charges being processed by the bank, down to tracking FedEx packages delivered to Syer’s home and business.

“This should serve as a cautionary tale for everyone. Regardless of whether you are a celebrity or not, anyone can fall victim to this kind of fraud. It is paramount to keep track of your expenses, check your credit reports and diligently keep your financial information to yourself.”

