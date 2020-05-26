Kevin Hart opened up about how his wife reacted after he cheated on her while she was pregnant: 'It wasn't a walk in the park'

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP Kevin Hart opened up about how his wife reacted when she found out he had cheated on her.

Kevin Hart has opened up about his wife’s reaction to his 2017 cheating scandal.

Speaking on The School of Greatness podcast, he said that his wife Eniko Parrish held him “accountable” for cheating on her when she was pregnant.

“She’s the strongest person in the world,” he added. “It wasn’t a walk in the park.”

Hart said: “You really get to see who people are when adversity puts itself on display.”

Speaking on The School of Greatness podcast, Hart went into detail about how the couple made it through the 2017 cheating scandal, telling host Lewis Howes that “all of the negative energy and negative information” came from people who didn’t have relationships that they were committed to.

“People that don’t have that don’t understand why you don’t want to let that go, because you have something that you’re actually building and working on,” Hart said.

“[Eniko] came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,'” Kevin said. “‘That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better.'”

Of his wife, who was pregnant when he cheated on her, Hart added: “She’s the strongest person in the world. She held me accountable. It wasn’t a walk in the park. But it was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone.

“You really get to see who people are when adversity puts itself on display.”

Parrish first spoke about the ordeal in Netflix’s docuseries “Don’t F— Up,” where she recounted how she found out about her husband’s affair via a DM at breakfast.

“How I found out was a DM. I don’t know who it was,” Parrish said. “They sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman. I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone, and immediately I just lost it.”

Hart publicly admitted to cheating one month after their son Kenzo was born in 2017, saying that he was “beyond” irresponsible.

