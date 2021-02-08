Listen to legendary play-by-play man Kevin Harlan's call on Super Bowl streaker: 'Pull up your pants, take off the bra, and be a man'

Getty Images

A fan stormed the field and began disrobing during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV.

While the television broadcast cut away from the action, radio announcer Kevin Harlan was ready.

Harlan provided an astounding bit of play-by-play commentary on the streaker’s brief on-field action.

With just over five minutes left in Super Bowl LV, an unruly fan stormed the field and began disrobing.

The soon-to-be streaker made his way across the field as the CBS broadcast of the game cut away from the action.

“One of the great runs of the night,” CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz joked from the booth, while fans at home wondered what exactly was going on down on the field.

But while Nantz played things pretty straight and CBS cameras refused to show the on-field action, thankfully, legendary play-by-play man Kevin Harlan, who was calling the game for Westwood One radio.

“Pull up your pants, take off your bra, and be a man!” Harlan demanded of the streaker.

You can listen to Harlan’s instant classic below.

Kevin Harlan's call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

It’s not the first time Harlan has turned an unscheduled interruption into brilliant radio.

Last season, after a cat ran onto the field during a game between the Giants and Cowboys, Harlan made a bit of radio magic as he called the play-by-play action of the feline’s adventure across the field.

Read more: A cat that ran onto the field during ‘Monday Night Football’ got a flawless play-by-play call as it ran into the end zone for a touchdown

There are plenty of fantastic play-by-play commentators in the world, but Harlan is truly one of a kind.

