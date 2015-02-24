Kevin Garnett wants to use his $327 million to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Garnett is the highest-paid player in NBA history, making $US327 million in salary since he was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995.

Garnett was recently traded back to Minnesota, and it sounds like he has plans to stay with the team long-term.

According to Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press, Garnett wants to play for two more seasons and then form a group with coach and president Flip Saunders to buy the team in 2017.

From Walters:

The Wolves, for whom [owner Glen Taylor] paid $US88 million in 1994, were valued at $US625 million last January by Forbes. Taylor, who turns 74 in April, is amenable to taking in more limited partners. But he’s not interested in selling his team until he finds out what the Atlanta Hawks, who are for sale and currently are taking bids, end up going for.

Garnett told Yahoo Sports back in November, “I want to buy the Timberwolves. Put a group together and perhaps some day try to buy the team. That’s what I want.”

He’ll be 41 years old at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Michael Jordan, the only former player who’s now a majority owner of an NBA franchise, told ESPN last fall that he’d like to see more players follow his path to the front office.

