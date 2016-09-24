Kevin Garnett is expected to announce his retirement after 21 seasons in the NBA, the Star Tribune reported Friday.

In 1995, Garnett became the first high school basketball player in 20 years to be drafted to the NBA. The Timberwolves used the fifth overall pick on the 6-foot-11 Garnett, and in his season season he led the Wolves to their first of eight straight playoff appearances. In 2004, he won the MVP.

In 2007, the Timberwolves traded Garnett to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a bounty of picks. In Boston, Garnett teamed up with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to win an NBA title in 2008.

In February 2015, Garnett waived his no-trade clause in order to sign a two-year deal to return to Minnesota. According to the Star Tribune, Garnett will not finish out his contract and will announce his retirement shortly.

Garnett, 40, will retire as the best player in Timberwolves history and a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

