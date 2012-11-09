Kevin Garnett Made An Analogy That Went Horribly Wrong

Photo: ESPN

Kevin Garnett delivered a hilarious and nonsensical postgame monologue on team chemistry after last night’s win against the Wizards, and he ended up slamming Comcast in the process.KG was trying to explain how team chemistry develops slowly over time, and compared it to how Comcast doesn’t let you fast forward and makes you watch “silly-arse commercials” for certain shows when you watch them on-demand.



“Did I just take a shot at Comcast? F— it, I did. So what,” he said.

Comcast SportsNet New England owns the broadcasting rights to Celtics game in the Boston metro area, so we imagine they’re not too pleased at this screed (via SB Nation):

“You can’t speed chemistry up. The more you practice, the more you get familiar with each other. There’s no hit the fast forward button here. You got Comcast. Some shows you can’t fast forward through, you got to let it go through and watch the silly-arse commercials and be pissed, right? This is what this is. Did I just take a shot at Comcast? F— it, I did. So what. I’m a Direct-TV guy anyway. Anyway look, this is what this. I’m not helping myself am I? F— it, anyway that’s what’s this is. We totally messed that up, right? But this is one them things where it just takes its course and you can’t speed anything up. Next question. Please.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.