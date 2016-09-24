Kevin Garnett announces retirement with a short and emotional video

As expected, Kevin Garnett has announced his retirement from the NBA after 21 seasons.

Garnett was a 15-time All-Star and a four-time first-team All-NBA. He won a championship with the 2007-08 Boston Celtics.

He announced his retirement with a simple Instagram video. Here it is:





