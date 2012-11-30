This Kevin Garnett Quote About The Rondo-Humphries Brawl Is Almost A Parody Of A Kevin Garnett Quote

Photo: ESPN via @jose3030

Kevin Garnett was only tangentially involved in the fight between Rajon Rondo and Kris Humphries last night.



His main contribution was drawing the foul that led to Rajon Rondo shoving Kris Humphries into the crowd.

But after the game, Kevin Garnett gave one of the most Kevin Garnett quotes ever in an interview with CSN’s Molly McGrath (via SB Nation):

“This ain’t the Girl Scouts. This ain’t the Boy Scouts. This is the NBA.” – Kevin Garnett on the physicality of tonight’s game. — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) November 29, 2012

It’s everything you expect from a Garnett quote: unintentionally funny, cliche, slightly unhinged, and, above all else, dripping with heavy-handed toughness.

Garnett has developed a well-documented tough guy persona, and it’s clear that it’s not going away, even as he gets older.

Some more of his greatest hits.

After Ray Allen left the Celtics:

“I don’t have Ray’s number anymore. I’m not trying to communicate with him. I’m just being honest with everybody in here.”

After a game against the Heat, in an interview with TNT:

“Goddamn bar fight! Goddamn bar fight, man! It’s a bar fight, Craig. Bar fight! Tonight was a bar fight, man! We knew they were going to come in with a lot of energy, tonight was a bar fight. Have you ever been in a bar fight? Ask Charles [Barkley], he’s been in a bar fight. This is what it was tonight.”

