The Celtics finally got a quality win last night, beating the Magic 91-83 on national TV.



This caused Kevin Garnett to become unhinged from reality and yell, “Bar fight!” at Craig Sager over and over again in the post-game interview.

He managed to pull it together about 40 seconds in though.

Here’s the video:

