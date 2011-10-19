NBA Official: Lockout Negotiations Were Making Progress, And Then Kevin Garnett 'F***ed Everything Up'

Photo: AP

Progress toward ending the NBA lockout stopped the minute Kevin Garnett walked in the negotiating room, an unnamed league official told Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.Wojnarowski says Garnett was “defiant, determined and downright ornery” when he took part in negotiations on Oct. 4.



He urged NBAPA head Billy Hunter to stop making concessions to ownership, and Hunter obliged.

“We were making progress, until Garnett [expletive] everything up,” a league source told Yahoo!.

This is clearly a bit of spin by the league designed to question the unity and leadership of the Players Association.

Garnett — with his on-court tough guy act — is an easy target for the owners to pin the blame.

Did KG really f*** up the negotiations? Is he the reason we don’t have basketball right now?

Probably not.

But the fact that this sort of personalised spin and leaks are happening at all tells you how cut-throat the negotiations have become.

Click here to read Wojnarowski’s entire Yahoo! column on the lockout >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.