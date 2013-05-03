Kevin Garnett Hijacked A Post-Game Interview After Beating The Knicks

CSNKevin Garnett gave one of his delightfully unhinged post-game interviews after the Celtics beat the Knicks to force a Game 6 last night.



It was an intense game, with tempers flaring between Carmelo Anthony and Jordan Crawford after the final whistle, and the notoriously intense Garnett was clearly hyped up.

Here’s how the interview with CSN New England started:

CSN: “Tell me about your team’s defence tonight, it seemed like you forced them into—”

KG: “All that you’re about to say ain’t got nothing to do with it. We out here scrappin. This is survival. This is like a Game 7, every game from here on out is like a Game 7. We scrappin. Easier said than done. … No shenanigans, no nothing.”

We’ve seen KG hijack these things before, and this was similar to his famous “Bar fight!” interview last year.

Here’s the full video:

