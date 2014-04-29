How Kevin Garnett Made $US315 Million To Become The Highest-Paid Player In NBA History

Last week, we took a look at the 25 highest-paid players in NBA history and somewhat surprisingly, Kevin Garnett is at the top of the list with a whopping $US315.4 million in career earnings.

While Garnett has always been a very good player, he has never been considered one of the best players of all time.

But from poor SAT scores to NBA rules that were not ready for a game-changing player, Garnett used talent and some good fortune to make more than $US300 million and counting.

Wednesday night Garnett will try and help the Nets beat the Raptors to bring them ahead 3-2 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Let’s take a look at how more than once, Garnett was just the right player, in the right place, at the right time.

