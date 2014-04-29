How Kevin Garnett Made $US315 Million To Become The Highest-Paid Player In NBA History

Last week, we took a look at the 25 highest-paid players in NBA history and somewhat surprisingly, Kevin Garnett is at the top of the list with a whopping $US315.4 million in career earnings.
While Garnett has always been a very good player, he has never been considered one of the best players of all time.
But from poor SAT scores to NBA rules that were not ready for a game-changing player, Garnett used talent and some good fortune to make more than $US300 million and counting.
Wednesday night Garnett will try and help the Nets beat the Raptors to bring them ahead 3-2 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Let’s take a look at how more than once, Garnett was just the right player, in the right place, at the right time.
At 19, he chose to enter the NBA draft after failing to reach the minimum score on the SAT necessary for a division I scholarship.
Ten years later, the NBA banned high school players from the draft and players like Greg Oden and Kevin Durant had to go to college for one year.
Garnett's 3-year, $US5.4 million rookie contract was modest by today's standards and he made just $US1.6 million his rookie season.
Garnett was incredibly lucky to be drafted in 1995 which came during a brief period in which players were granted free agency after just 3 years.
This allowed Garnett to sign a 6-year, $US126 million extension during the 1997-98 season at the age of 21.
With Garnett's contract a major factor, the NBA changed the rules on rookie contracts and put a cap on player salaries, but not until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement was reached following the 1999 lockout.
More importantly, Garnett was just 27 years old, was in the midst of his only MVP season, and was about to become a free agent for a second time.
This led to his second $US100 million contract extension with the Timberwolves, a 5-year deal worth exactly $US100 million.
After the third year of that contract, Garnett was traded to the Celtics having already made $US186.4 million with the Timberwolves. He was just 31 years old.
The Celtics immediately gave Garnett a 3-year, $US51.3 million extension to be added to the two years remaining on his last deal with the T'wolves.
However, Garnett decided to re-sign with the Celtics with a 3-year, $US36 million contract as Boston tried to make one more run with their ageing roster.
After being traded to the Brooklyn Nets and in his 19th season in the NBA, Garnett has now made $US315.4 million in his career.
And he is not done. Garnett still has one more year left on his contract, worth another $US12 million.
