Here's Video Of Kevin Garnett Giving A Rookie A Terrifying Pep Talk During A Game

USA Today’s

Sam Amick got this videoof Kevin Garnett getting in rookie Mason Plumlee’s face during a timeout of last night’s Nets-Kings game.

Garnett is notoriously tough on young players. He once made Glen Big Baby Davis cry during a game. At age 37, he’s still one of the most intense players in the league.

It looks like he’s being encouraging here (he even pats him on the face at one point). But yikes, this would be terrifying:

