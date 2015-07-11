Kevin Garnett signed a new contract that will bring his career earnings to a historic $343 million

Kevin Garnett has signed a contract that will keep him with the Minnesota Timberwolves for up to two more seasons, according to Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

As of now, Garnett is only committed to play one season as the contract allows him to move into a management position for the 2016-17 season if he decides not to play.

If Garnett does play both seasons, he will make $US16 million, according to Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press. That would bring Garnett’s career earnings over 22 seasons to $US343.4 million, the highest total in NBA history.

Garnett has never been considered one of the five or ten best players of all time and he has won just one championship (in 2008 with the Boston Celtics). However, his contracts have always been one step ahead of the NBA’s efforts to limit spending by owners, and it has made him way more money than he would have made if he came into the league a decade later.

And now he is adding to that with a career that will be among the longest ever.

Garnett will turn 40 next season (his 21st in the NBA), which means his NBA career began before a handful of NBA players were born. One of those is his new teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, the first pick in this year’s draft, who was born 12 days after Garnett made his NBA debut in 1995.

