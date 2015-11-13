Kevin Garnett has a bizarre analogy for what it's like playing with the young, upstart Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Garnett’s career has gone almost full circle.

He entered the league in 1995 as a fresh, promising rookie, leading a young Minnesota Timberwolves squad to playoff contention.

Now, 20 years later, Garnett is back in Minnesota, this time as the elder statesman of a young, upstart Wolves team busting with exciting potential.

Through seven games, the Wolves are a surprising 4-3, exceeding early expectations for what many people thought would be a lottery-bound team from the get-go.

So, what’s the experience like for Garnett? He told Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune on Thursday:

KG today likened young team to “putting a bunch of puppies in a box & shaking it up & watching the puppies go at it a little bit. It’s fun”

Is this what Kevin Garnett does with puppies?

Garnett, of course, is a famously intense individual who likes to get under people’s skin, a guy who cherishes the “grind” and “dog fights” of competition.

We’ve never shaken a box of puppies, so maybe it’s an applicable analogy, but it’s a bizarre one nonetheless.

