Kevin Durant Takes Over, Drills A Game-Winning Shot With 11 Seconds Left

The Memphis Grizzlies took a double-digit lead on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of Game 1 this afternoon.



But Kevin Durant took over late, scored 12 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, including two huge jumpers in the final 37 seconds to give OKC a 93-91 win.

The Thunder were down 90-89 point when Mike Conley lost control on his way to the hoop. Kendrick Perkins scooped it up and dished to Durant, who dribbled down and nailed a 18-foot pull-up jumper to put them ahead for good.

Durant has had to do it all himself since Russell Westbrook went out.

He had 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 assists today:

