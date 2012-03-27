This Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant Alley Oop Has Everyone Saying The Heat Will Choke In The Playoffs Again

Sunday’s Oklahoma City Thunder-Miami Heat showdown was billed as an NBA Finals preview.



But if OKC’s 103-87 demolition of Miami says anything, it’s that the Thunder are leaps and bounds better than the Heat.

Heat miscues included 21 turnovers (10 from LeBron James and Dwyane Wade), LeBron only getting to the line once, and the entire team settling for bad three-point shots (7-of-22 for the game).

As for the Thunder, Kevin Durant had a LeBron-like 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists, while the team as a whole shot the lights out (53 per cent) and led at the end of every quarter.

This alley oop from Russell Westbrook to Durant in the middle of the third quarter pretty much sums up OKC’s complete dominance (via CBS Sports).

