Kevin Durant Already Got The Misspelling In His Giant Back Tattoo Fixed

Kevin Durant can do no wrong.



He endeared himself to NBA fans by trying to beat the Memphis Grizzlies all by himself after Russell Westbrook got hurt. He gave $1 million to tornado relief. And now managed to get the embarrassing typo on his giant back tattoo fixed in a number of hours.

Yesterday morning, the Internet blew up when we discovered that his tattoo said “mautre” instead of “mature.”

Last night, he tweeted a photo of the touch-up job. Here’s a side-by-side:

@sniperjones35You can see it was fixed after the fact. Above the “u” in the fixed version you can see the remnants of the top of the old “t.”

It’s easier to fix a tattoo immediately after you get it because the wound is still fresh and the ink hasn’t set yet.

Well done, KD:

@sniperjones35

