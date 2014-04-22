Kevin Durant Makes A Preposterous 3-Pointer While Getting Fouled And Falling Into The Stands

The Oklahoma City Thunder overcome a five-point deficit with 14 seconds left to force overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 on Monday night.
The key play came in the form of an inexplicable shot from Kevin Durant.
He wrestled a pass away from Marc Gasol, got fouled in the corner, tossed up a 3-pointer from a standstill, and drained it.
Durant is not human.
Here it is in Vine form:
Another angle:
Memphis won it in OT to event the series at 1-1.
Full video:
