3 weeks after joining the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant's Oklahoma City-based restaurant closes

It’s been 3 weeks since Kevin Durant announced that he would join the Golden State Warriors, leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder faithful in the dust.

Now, the last vestige of Durant will be leaving Oklahoma City as KD’s, a restaurant in the area that Durant held a 25% ownership stake in, will close.

This is pretty understandable between the restaurant’s namesake skipping town and the savage Yelp reviews that patrons have been giving the restaurant, such as:

OKC Yelpers are destroying KD’s restaurant ???? pic.twitter.com/J51u0J8J2H

— Dikembe Mutombro (@pdxbrocialite) July 6, 2016

The restaurant itself won’t be gone forever though. Kd’s is run by the Hal Smith restaurant group, who said that the restaurant will close briefly and will reopen sometime after Labour Day with a “new theme.” A statement from the group said, “The concept will offer an updated atmosphere with a similar menu to what has been available at that location in the past.”

