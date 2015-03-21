Kevin Durant shut down indefinitely, could miss the rest of the season

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant has stopped participating in “basketball-related activities” and could miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Durant has missed the team’s last 12 games because of a complication with the Jones fracture he suffered in his right foot in October.

At a press conference Friday, general manager Sam Presti said Durant has continued to have soreness in his foot while playing and hasn’t made progress in recent days. The team is shutting him down until that soreness goes away, according to Presti, which could mean he’s out for the year.

“I would say out indefinitely,” Presti said.

He didn’t rule out Durant returning for the playoffs, but said, “Unless he’s able to be back on the floor without soreness, he won’t be back on the floor.”

The reigning MVP originally broke his right foot before the start of the regular season. He missed OKC’s first 17 games before returning earlier than expected. He played 27 games before reaggravating the injury.

The Thunder will also be without Serge Ibaka for the rest of the regular season.

