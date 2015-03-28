Kevin Durant is out for the season, needs 3rd foot surgery

William Scott Davis
Kevin DurantGetty Images

Last week Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti announced Kevin Durant was out “indefinitely” because of an ailing foot problem.

Friday afternoon, the Thunder announced Durant will officially be out for the season. He’ll miss 4-6 months with a third foot surgery.

The team statement:

The Thunder have had a brutal season dealing with injuries. Durant has only played 27 games this season, while Russell Westbrook missed the first month of the season with a broken hand. Serge Ibaka recently underwent knee surgery, causing him to miss four to six weeks for recovery, effectively ending his season.

More coming…

NOW WATCH: Place your bets — Nate Silver just told us who is going to win the Super Bowl

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.