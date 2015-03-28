Kevin Durant is out for the season, needs 3rd foot surgery

Last week Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti announced Kevin Durant was out “indefinitely” because of an ailing foot problem.

Friday afternoon, the Thunder announced Durant will officially be out for the season. He’ll miss 4-6 months with a third foot surgery.

The team statement:

Thunder announce Kevin Durant will miss the remainder of the 2014-15 regular season.

The Thunder have had a brutal season dealing with injuries. Durant has only played 27 games this season, while Russell Westbrook missed the first month of the season with a broken hand. Serge Ibaka recently underwent knee surgery, causing him to miss four to six weeks for recovery, effectively ending his season.

