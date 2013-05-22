Kevin Durant Gives $1 Million To The Red Cross For Oklahoma Tornado Relief

Oklahoma City Thunder player Kevin Durant is donating $1 million to the Red Cross for tornado relief, Royce Young of Daily Thunder reports.



Moore, Oklahoma — which was hardest hit by the storm — is about 11 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Durant made ~$17 million in salary this season.

He has been the face of the franchise and the city since the Thunder moved there in 2008. He sticks around town in the offseason, and even played flag football with a couple of local guys during the lockout two years ago.

Solid gesture all around.

