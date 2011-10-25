Kevin Durant Just Unveiled This Bright And colourful Nerf-Inspired Sneaker

Photo: Kixandthecity.com

Nerf products were a staple of our youth. The colourful, foam-based toys made for some tremendous and safe fun.Now, they’re a staple of Kevin Durant’s feet.



Meet the Nike Zoom KD IV “Nerf.” They feature a colourful array of purples, blacks, neon greens and reds. The tongues even feature Nerf-inspired print.

But that’s not all.

The special edition shoe features a colourful box that will include a limited edition Nerf hoop and ball. The shoe hits limited stores in November.

The Thunder superstar unveiled his latest kicks at an exhibition basketball game in Oklahoma City Sunday night.

Durant’s performance was anything but safe for his opponents, as he posted 42 points, 26 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 176-171 victory.

