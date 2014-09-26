Kevin Durant Never Plays As Himself In NBA 2K15

Via YouTube Kevin Durant chatting with Jimmy Fallon about NBA 2K15.

Kevin Durant is not decent at ‘NBA 2K15’ — he’s “really good.” Or so Durant claimed when he stopped by “The Tonight Show” to promote the new game which features him on the cover.

But Durant never plays as himself in the game — he uses LeBron James. Fallon asks Durant, “You play as you?” To which Durant quickly responds, “No that’s kind of arrogant.”

Check out the whole video below:

