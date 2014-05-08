Kevin Durant's MVP Speech About What His Mum Means To Him Will Leave You Floored

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant won his first NBA MVP award on Tuesday, easily beating out LeBron James.

At the awards presentation, he gave a brilliant, heartfelt speech thanking everyone who helped him get to where he is today.

The best moment came when he talked about his mother, who was sitting in the front row. Talking through tears, Durant described what it was like growing up, moving from apartment to apartment, his mum always pushing him to practice.

“When you didn’t eat, you made sure we ate. You went to sleep hungry. You scarified for us. You’re the real MVP,” he said.

It was a gorgeous moment, and one you rarely see from an athlete of his stature.

Here’s the full text:

“I don’t think you know what you did. You had my brother when you were 18 years old. Three years later I came out. The odds were stacked against him. Single parent with two boys by the time you were 21 years old. “Everybody told us we weren’t supposed to be here. We moved from apartment to apartment by ourselves. One of the best memories I have is when we moved into our first apartment. No bed, no furniture, and we just all sat in the living room and hugged each other because we thought we made it. “When something good happens to you, I don’t know about you guys, but I tend to took back to what brought me here. You woke me up in the middle of the night in the summer times. Making me run up a hill. Making me do push-ups. Screaming at me from the sidelines at my games at eight or nine years old. “We weren’t supposed to be here. You made us believe. You kept us off the street, put clothes on our backs, food on the table. When you didn’t eat, you made sure we ate. You went to sleep hungry. You sacrificed for us. You’re the real MVP.”

Here’s video of the part of the speech where he talks about his mum:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.