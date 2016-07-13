Democrats are using Kevin Durant to troll possible Trump VP Mike Pence

DGA DGA trolls Mike Pence with this fake, Kevin Durant-inspired website.

Democrats are using NBA star Kevin Durant to troll one of Donald Trump’s potential running mates.

Earlier this month, Durant published a letter titled “My Next Chapter” explaining his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors.

“The primary mandate I had for myself in making this decision was to have it based on the potential for my growth as a player — as that has always steered me in the right direction. But I am also at a point in my life where it is of equal importance to find an opportunity that encourages my evolution as a man,” Durant wrote.

A new Medium post from the Democratic Governor’s Association on Tuesday titled “My Next Chapter” mocked Indiana Gov. Mike Pence’s flirtation with serving as Trump’s running mate, parroting Durant’s letter as if it was written from the governor’s perspective.

“The primary mandate I had for making this decision was to have it based on the potential for my growth as a politician — as that focus has guided me throughout my career,” the letter said, borrowing Durant’s language.

“I’m from Indiana originally, but Washington, D.C., truly raised me. It taught me so much about what it means to be a politician. From pushing divisive social issues to failing to lead on the economy, I learned everything I’ve done as governor from my time in Congress.”

While much of the letter mocked Pence’s supposed ambition for higher office, the letter also hammered Pence’s past policy proposals, citing his decision to refuse federal funding for pre-kindergarten education program and his initial support for his state’s so-called religious freedom law that allowed businesses to deny services to LGBT individuals.

“Thank you Indiana, for being my stepping-stone. I wouldn’t be in this position had I not been able to use the governor’s office as a rung in the ladder of my political career,” the letter said. “That’s why I blocked federal pre-K funding, passed the job-killing RFRA law that cost the state more than $60 million, and signed an anti-women’s health law that even Republican legislators said was too extreme.”

Pence, who is reportedly on Trump’s VP shortlist, will join Trump on the campaign trail for the first time on Tuesday. The move comes with much political risk for the former talk radio host and congressman, who would have to drop his own gubernatorial reelection bid to join Trump’s ticket.

