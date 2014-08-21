Photo Of Kevin Durant Next To A Professional Baseball Player Shows You How Tall NBA Players Really Are

Here is a picture of two professional athletes, both of whom are All-Stars in their respective sports.

Kevin Durant is listed at 6’10”. Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros is 5’6″. He’s the smallest player in Major League Baseball, but he’s not that far off from the height of an average male human.

This is your semi-regular reminder that we dramatically underestimate how crazy tall NBA players are. This sort of height is so rare that a full 17% of 7-foot-tall American males aged 20 to 40 play in the NBA, according to David Epstein’s book “The Sports Gene.”

He makes Altuve look tiny (via @josealtuve27):

